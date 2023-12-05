What is the true cost of One Lake? Estimates fluctuate between $358M and $3.6B.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New details reveal a major flood control project planned for the Pearl River could cost hundreds of millions of dollars more to construct than previously thought.

Documents obtained by 3 On Your Side reveal One Lake could run between $1.3 billion and $2.1 billion, with another $492 million to $1.5 billion needed to mitigate hazardous waste sites in the project’s footprint.

Figures were drawn up by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and released to the Rankin-Hinds Flood Control District in August.

They were obtained by Pearl Riverkeeper via a Freedom of Information Act request and shared with WLBT in late November and were never intended for public release.

Opponents of One Lake say the price points should be the final death knell for a project they’ve been fighting for years.

“Not only is the lake prohibitively expensive, but it just doesn’t provide the flood risk management that we need,” said Abby Braman with Pearl Riverkeeper. “It’s time to move beyond these lake plans that clearly don’t work and just really look closely at what the Corps has developed for other alternatives.”

Abby Braman, executive director of Pearl Riverkeeper, discusses cost estimates for the One Lake Project. (WLBT)

Supporters disagree, saying the estimates are inflated, and in some cases, only guesses.

On December 5, days after WLBT began looking into the data, the Corps Vicksburg District released a statement on the numbers, saying they were “outdated and [do] not accurately reflect the current evaluation and our growing knowledge of [One Lake].”

The Corps went on to say that the “documents... were initially created during the early stages of plan review [and that] the district and [Rankin-Hinds] have worked together to better understand the plan, refine [the] information, and address additional considerations including public input.”

“The district apologizes for any confusion the release of this document has created and remains committed to delivering the draft environmental impact statement by early 2024.”

Keith Turner, attorney for the Rankin-Hinds Flood Control District, said One Lake will cost around $358 million, a cost certified by the Corps’ Walla Walla Cost Center of Expertise back in 2022.

He pointed out several flaws in the Corps’ August estimates, telling WLBT that hazardous waste mitigation costs were based on a project on the “north shore of Alaska that had no roads leading to it.”

“The cost associated with that... has nothing to do with what we’re trying to do here,” he said. “We have three sites, two aren’t even hazardous waste sites... they’re solid waste sites... and we have a remediation plan that’s been approved by DEQ.”

DEQ is the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The three sites include now-defunct solid waste landfills at the end of South Jefferson Street and Gallatin Street, and a former wood treatment plant in Flowood.

“The public has access to all those, quite honestly,” he said. “There’s nothing gating or fencing off those sites.”

As for other price points, Turner said the Corps admitted some were not accurate, including a $200 million estimate to replace or stabilize approximately eight or nine bridges that would be impacted by the project.

“They basically said, ‘Well, we understand that there may be some concerns about the bridges, so we just kind of pulled a number out,’” he said. “There’s no basis in science or engineering for the number that they used.”

One Lake - Major price points Low High Rankin-Hinds estimates Channel and levee improvements $201,765,451 $201,765,451 Not available Pumping plants $195,000,000 $195,000,000 $10M to $15M Bridge stabilization $200,000,000 $200,000,000 “Tens of millions” Habitat mitigation $189,131,852 $951,200,000 $12,000,000 Weir construction $140,000,000 $140,000,000 $39,000,000 Pre-construction engineering $120,884,140 $120,884,140 Not available Construction management $120,884,140 $120,884,140 Not available Hazardous waste mitigation $492,000,000 $1,512,000,000 Not available Total overall: $1,833,989,976 $3,618,758,124 $358,036,000

In 2018, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said $100 million would be needed to strengthen nine bridges in the project’s footprint due to potential dredging, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

Based on inflation, that $100 million today would be around $122.5 million.

“Pearl Riverkeeper has a letter in 2010 that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrote to the levee board that the Corps will no longer consider any lake impoundment as flood control for Jackson,” Braman said. “At that point, the levee board took over the flood control planning, and they developed another lake plan.”

“Once again, a lake plan has been found to not be technically feasible, not economically justified, and not environmentally acceptable,” she added.

One Lake includes the creation of a roughly 1,500-acre lake on the Pearl from north of Lakeland Drive to south of I-20 near Richland.

Work will include making channel improvements, demolishing an existing weir near the J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plant, and building a new weir downstream.

The project also calls for bolstering the existing federal levee system, as well as the non-federal levee ring built around the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Corps documents show One Lake would protect about 3,000 structures in the event of a 500-year flood, and approximately 500 structures in a 100-year event.

Had One Lake been in place at the time, backers say it would have prevented almost all of the properties inundated during the 2020 Pearl River flood.

These maps show structures that would flood under conditions on the Pearl now (left) versus the number of structures that would be flooded under One Lake (right). (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Braman, though, says One Lake would increase flooding for about 200 structures on the Rankin County side of the river - homes that previously did not flood.

“Thankfully, the Corps has come up with a fundamentally different project that will involve the elevating and floodproofing of structures in the Jackson area,” she said.

Braman was referring to one of the alternatives being studied alongside One Lake. It would include elevating or buying out hundreds of properties and would cost around $199 million.

“It won’t require the dredging and destruction of 2,000 acres of wetland habitat, and it’s something the Corps could execute almost immediately with the current funding that [has] already been allocated by Congress,” she said.

Last year, the Corps announced it had received $221 million in construction funding for a “comprehensive flood damage reduction plan for the Pearl River.” The funds came from that year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Regardless of whether it’s $358 million or $2.1 billion, residents like Scott Crawford are concerned that hundreds of millions of dollars would be spent on a project that doesn’t address flash flooding along the Pearl River’s tributaries.

Crawford lives on Choctaw Road in front of Eubanks Creek. He says homes and yards there have flooded multiple times in recent years when the creek overflowed.

“My neighbor Colibri [Jenkins] gets water in her house at least twice a year, and I lost my van a few years ago,” he said. “Every dime we spend on [One Lake] we’re not spending on much more frequent, much more dangerous creek flooding that happens all over Jackson.”

Scott Crawford watches as flood waters inundate his yard during one of many flash flood events at his Fondren home. (Scott Crawford)

For her part, Jenkins said the most her Choctaw Road home has taken on has been about six inches. She says flooding has been an inconvenience for her and her family and has gotten worse as a result of climate change.

“The citizens are definitely in a situation where they are having to pay for the brunt of more intense, more frequent storms,” she said. “And that’s something that we have to be aware of when we’re deciding how to spend money.”

The Corps’ 10-figure also includes $140 million for weir construction, $195 million for pump stations, and between $180 million and $951 million for habitat mitigation.

Rankin-Hinds, meanwhile, contends the project will cost a fraction of that, at $348 million, a cost certified by the Corps’ Walla Walla Cost Center of Expertise.

That figure includes $39 million for weir construction, between $10 million and $15 million for pump stations, and $12 million for relocating and rebuilding wetlands.

For residents like Crawford, any plan that doesn’t address flash flooding carries other expenses, such as flood insurance premiums that have increased tenfold since he moved into his home in 2006.

“I can’t afford it, so I’m underinsured,” he said. “Now, if something were to happen, I would lose everything.”

