Teen arrested for carjacking in Jackson

Ladaishya Craig
Ladaishya Craig(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for carjacking.

A press release says JPD took Ladaishya Craig, 18, into custody for a carjacking that took place on August 14.

WLBT will keep you updated as more information is made available.

Judge gives Briarwood One owner 30 days to demolish eyesore, finds other defendants in contempt for inaction