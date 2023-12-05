Teen arrested for carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for carjacking.

A press release says JPD took Ladaishya Craig, 18, into custody for a carjacking that took place on August 14.

WLBT will keep you updated as more information is made available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.