Open carry restrictions, red light cameras top JPD chief’s legislative wish list

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reducing gun violence and making the streets safer for motorists top the legislative wish list for Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade.

Wade confirmed he is planning to ask lawmakers to pass legislation restricting the open carry of firearms in the capital city.

He also will be seeking the legislature’s permission to again implement red light cameras to cut down on traffic violations.

“I’m for people’s ability to protect themselves, but we have people taking advantage of the law by walking openly with assault rifles in our communities,” he said. “It creates a huge problem for us in law enforcement, as well as for the citizens here in Jackson.”

Open carry has been state law for years, with lawmakers passing a bill in 2009 clarifying the statute.

The law allows individuals 18 years or older and able to legally carry a gun to “open carry” as long as the weapon is in a holster or a sheath or is at least partially visible if it’s carried in another piece of clothing, according to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association’s website.

“It’s a dangerous situation for law enforcement to even approach that person with a gun in their hand or on their side,” he said.

Wade says he’s willing to talk to lawmakers about what restrictions could look like and would be open to a bill that would impose those restrictions solely on the capital city.

“This does not necessarily impact the rural areas of the state,” he said. “It tremendously impacts the inner-city communities, because of the availability and accessibility of guns.”

The chief also will be asking the state to again allow Jackson to implement the use of red-light cameras to cut down on traffic violations.

“I would be willing to come and speak about it, or have citizens come and speak about it, because this is a huge issue in the city of Jackson - running red lights and zooming down the streets,” he said.

Lawmakers banned the use of red-light cameras in 2009, after an outcry from residents who claimed the cameras did not give them due process, according to the Northside Sun.

At the time, many cities were hiring private firms to operate the cameras. Those companies, in turn, would then issue citations for individuals running red lights.

Wade’s request comes days after the city of Pearl announced it was teaming up with a private company to use the city’s existing traffic cameras to check drivers for insurance.

The Pearl Board of Aldermen approved the program, which began on December 1.

Wade said he’d like to see if lawmakers would give Jackson the ability to do something similar with red light cameras.

“I’m not asking for the law to be applied all over the state,” he said. “I’d like to have that conversation about whether that can be reimplemented in the city of Jackson.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.