Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond

In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his arrest Thursday on a charge of sexual battery of a minor.
By Noah Noble
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Ocean Springs school teacher who is accused of having sex with a student was granted bond. WLOX was in the Jackson County courtroom Tuesday morning as detectives detailed what they know about this disturbing case.

In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his arrest Thursday on a charge of sexual battery of a minor. The former Ocean Springs High School physics teacher was denied bond right after his arrest. During his preliminary hearing Tuesday, prosecutors tried keeping him behind bars.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator took the stand. Captain Kristen Johnson testified that Hawkins admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old female student at his home and in the parking lot of the Ocean Springs Walmart.

According to the detective, Hawkins said the relationship developed after the teacher soothed the student when she was distressed at school.

“The victim said that it began in the springtime of 2023 before the last school year ended,” Johnson said. “According to Mr. Hawkins, he admitted they had sex approximately one time a month, including at his house and in her car.”

It was during interrogation that Johnson told the judge that Hawkins said something so startling that it should be grounds to keep Hawkins in jail.

“He said that they had made plans to go to Louisiana to elope and things were moving faster than they originally expected,” Johnson said.

Much of the debate over bond took place behind closed doors in the judge’s chambers.

In the end, Judge Calvin Taylor set bond at $150,000 and ordered Hawkins not to have any contact with the teenage girl he’s accused of having sex with. Next, the case will go before a grand jury.

Police say this investigation is not over and more charges could be filed in the future.

