Nine MRA seniors sign to play sports in college
It was the most players to sign in a fall signing group at MRA
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine MRA seniors signed to play at the next level Tuesday; the largest fall signing group at MRA.
The nine student-athletes:
Baseball
Jack Dye - Northwest Mississippi Community College
John Whit Snopek - Northwest Mississippi Community College
Corey Watkins - Northwest Mississippi Community College
Ryan Carpenter - Meridian Community College
Ethan Mallett - Meridian Community College
Drew Lambert - Jones College
Camp Segrest - Southwest Mississippi Community College
Soccer
Maddie Overton - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Volleyball
McLaine Dorr - Itawamba Community College
Dorr is just the second MRA volleyball player to sign to play in college.
“It’s amazing. I never thought that I’d be able to have this opportunity, it’s really amazing,” Dorr said of the honor. “I’m happy for all the people who have gotten me here; my family, my friends, my coaches, all that. I’m just really grateful.”
