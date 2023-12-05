Promote Your Business
Nine MRA seniors sign to play sports in college

By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine MRA seniors signed to play at the next level Tuesday; the largest fall signing group at MRA.

The nine student-athletes:

Baseball

Jack Dye - Northwest Mississippi Community College

John Whit Snopek - Northwest Mississippi Community College

Corey Watkins - Northwest Mississippi Community College

Ryan Carpenter - Meridian Community College

Ethan Mallett - Meridian Community College

Drew Lambert - Jones College

Camp Segrest - Southwest Mississippi Community College

Soccer

Maddie Overton - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Volleyball

McLaine Dorr - Itawamba Community College

Dorr is just the second MRA volleyball player to sign to play in college.

“It’s amazing. I never thought that I’d be able to have this opportunity, it’s really amazing,” Dorr said of the honor. “I’m happy for all the people who have gotten me here; my family, my friends, my coaches, all that. I’m just really grateful.”

