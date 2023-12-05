Promote Your Business
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The last thing on the mind of a parent sitting in the hospital with their child is how they’re going to make Christmas special for them, but that’s where an annual toy drive comes in.

The fourth annual “Stuff a Side by Side Toy Drive” made its fourth appearance Saturday, right in front of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Wiser Hospital.

Where children battling life-threatening illnesses, were given a surprise visit from the North Pole.

“Just trying to bring a little something to kids and families that are going to be here for Christmas,” said Chris Berch, a co-founder of the event.

Berch was the man behind the Santa suit Saturday, and he also belongs to the “Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter,” the group that started the event four years ago.

Unlike conventional toy drives, Mud Mafia has a unique way of bringing the holiday spirit to the children inside.

Off-road vehicles filled to the brim with toys were parked in front of the hospital, where children were then brought downstairs to pick out whatever they wanted.

Some children and families, getting to leave their hospital room for the first time in days.

“It’s really great. It makes me feel wonderful, and you know, one less day of stress,” said Rozetta Lewis, a grandmother of a 4-year-old battling cancer.

Berch says the amount of donations that help make the annual event possible has only grown larger every year, allowing more and more families to be involved.

He also says the event should encourage others to spread positivity this holiday season.

“If you find somebody in need, find a way in your heart to give to them. This is the giving season, and we get a lot, but you try to give more when you get a lot,” said Berch.

For the patients inside UMMC who were unable to be brought downstairs to pick out their toys, Mud Mafia brought all remaining toys upstairs and passed them out to ensure Christmas is special for everyone.

