KFB Denim and Co. share customer-made children’s clothes and glitter
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kristen Elliott with KFB Denim and Co visited Studio 3 to share customer-made children’s clothes and glitter.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.