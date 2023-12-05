Judge gives Briarwood One owner 30 days to demolish eyesore, finds other defendants in contempt for inaction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A building owner who’s been threatened with fines and jail time over the condition of his property may finally end up demolishing it after months of legal wrangling and the threat of incarceration.

During a contempt hearing last month, representation for Mike Kohan said they had acquired a demolition permit to get rid of the Briarwood One building, a five-story structure left to decay in the two years since Kohan purchased the building.

However, Jackson’s director of planning and development said that permit hit a snag, too.

Chloe Dotson said the contractor hasn’t submitted the proper clearance from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to get the permit in the first place.

An order filed by Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds now holds two defendants in contempt on the case -- Ready One Management LLC and Roger Thomas -- who were supposed to purchase the property and tear it down.

They never did because they claim funding fell through.

Kohan must now demolish the building by January 2 after more than a year of legal limbo.

A cursory search of Kohan’s company name online, the Kohan Retail Investment Group, finds the real estate firm has a history of wrangling with local leaders.

Kohan’s even been called a mall scavenger in real estate publications for his approach to buying properties.

The company owns more than fifty malls across the country, including the Vicksburg Mall.

Kohan’s company bought Briarwood One in 2021, but did little since the purchase.

The building slowly deteriorated, with power being turned off because Kohan wouldn’t pay his bills.

The garage flooded because pumps failed and code violations started racking up.

More than a year of legal filings followed, with Kohan being threatened with jail time if he didn’t demolish the property.

An article in The Real Deal details how at least two malls owned by Kohan went dark after he stopped paying the power bill.

It also noted how he didn’t pay taxes on at least three properties.

How does Kohan make his money?

Analysts say he buys these properties at the verge of death and sells them for parts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.