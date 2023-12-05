Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Greyhound announces new service to Jackson

The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while...
The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while the eastbound route leads to Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia.(Asheville Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greyhound Lines Inc. has announced it will resume service in Jackson, Mississippi, starting Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

“Greyhound is so pleased to resume service to Jackson,” said Gilda Brewton, Regional Vice President for Greyhound. “We are grateful to the Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA) for their invaluable support in making this possible. With the holiday season upon us, Greyhound is committed to providing the great people of Jackson and the surrounding areas with convenient and affordable bus travel options.”

Boarding at Jackson Union Station, located at 300 W. Capital Street in downtown Jackson, you will have access to Greyhound’s two daily routes. 

The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while the eastbound route leads to Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia.

“Greyhound has always been integral to this country’s transportation system,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson. “I am proud to welcome Greyhound back to Jackson, Mississippi, as part of an affordable transportation alternative.”

You can purchase tickets or find answers to their questions about Greyhound’s extended network reaching more than 2,300 destinations across North America by visiting Greyhound.com and FlixBus.com or through the Greyhound or FlixBus mobile apps.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Pearl to target uninsured drivers through initiative that proved controversial in other parts of the state
30 dogs recovered from dog fighting bust, Sheriff says
‘Deadly dog fights’: 30 dogs rescued in dog fighting ring bust in Panola County, Sheriff says

Latest News

Generic police lights
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim
The fourth annual “Stuff a Side by Side Toy Drive” made its fourth appearance Saturday, right...
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
DOJ wants to know if you experienced abuse from Rankin County law enforcement