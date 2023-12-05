Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Greenville teenagers are behind bars accused of killing a 17-year-old and injuring an 11-year-old.

Sunday, December 3, investigators responded to East McCorkle Circle in response to a shooting.

Officers discovered two victims, an 11-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

The 11-year-old was shot in the chest and airlifted for treatment. The 17-year-old died at the scene.

Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle pulled up in front of the victim’s home with several males and began firing shots. The suspects ran from the scene but didn’t get far.

Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16, all of Greenville, were taken into custody.

All four are charged with one count of murder, attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

All suspects were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await their initial court appearance.

