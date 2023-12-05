Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another

Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16(Greenville Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Greenville teenagers are behind bars accused of killing a 17-year-old and injuring an 11-year-old.

Sunday, December 3, investigators responded to East McCorkle Circle in response to a shooting.

Officers discovered two victims, an 11-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

The 11-year-old was shot in the chest and airlifted for treatment. The 17-year-old died at the scene.

Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle pulled up in front of the victim’s home with several males and began firing shots. The suspects ran from the scene but didn’t get far.

Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16, all of Greenville, were taken into custody.

All four are charged with one count of murder, attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

All suspects were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await their initial court appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Pearl to target uninsured drivers through initiative that proved controversial in other parts of the state
30 dogs recovered from dog fighting bust, Sheriff says
‘Deadly dog fights’: 30 dogs rescued in dog fighting ring bust in Panola County, Sheriff says

Latest News

Generic police lights
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim
The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while...
Greyhound announces new service to Jackson
The fourth annual “Stuff a Side by Side Toy Drive” made its fourth appearance Saturday, right...
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC