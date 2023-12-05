Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say five people were shot while attending a repast for a shooting victim.

The incident happened Saturday night at the Petro Plus convenience store.

Chief Juan Cloy says four of the five victims were treated at a hospital in McComb. A fifth person was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot in the head.

More than 20 shots were fired during the incident. Bullet holes were found in the store, and shell cases were recovered from the parking lot.

Cloy says video of the incident will be released Wednesday at a press conference at McComb City Hall.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Pearl to target uninsured drivers through initiative that proved controversial in other parts of the state
30 dogs recovered from dog fighting bust, Sheriff says
‘Deadly dog fights’: 30 dogs rescued in dog fighting ring bust in Panola County, Sheriff says

Latest News

The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while...
Greyhound announces new service to Jackson
The fourth annual “Stuff a Side by Side Toy Drive” made its fourth appearance Saturday, right...
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
DOJ wants to know if you experienced abuse from Rankin County law enforcement