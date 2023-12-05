Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Frost and near-freezing mornings continue with a stormy weekend ahead

Colder mornings ahead with stormy weather this weekend
Colder mornings ahead with stormy weather this weekend(WLBT)
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: We are off to a bit of a chilly start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. There may be a few areas of patchy frost but otherwise we will continue to see cooler weather throughout the morning. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 60s this afternoon with clear, sunny skies. We will see lows drop again overnight back into the 30s.

Wednesday: Cooler mornings will continue as you wake up Wednesday morning with temperatures starting again in the upper 30s. Frost will be possible again but should clear up by mid-morning. Highs won’t be as warm as the days prior with temperatures in the upper 50s. Clear skies will stick around throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Extended forecast: Expect another frosty morning come Thursday with lows near-freezing. You may need set aside extra time to defrost your windshield as this frost will be more widespread compared to other mornings. Temperatures will warm up towards the end of this week and this weekend, but rain chances increase come Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will move in late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There is the potential for storms to become severe but for the time being, that threat looks to be more off to the west. We will continue to keep an eye on this system as we get closer to time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Pearl to target uninsured drivers through initiative that proved controversial in other parts of the state
It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several...
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones

Latest News

Upcoming rain chances
First Alert Forecast:
Upcoming rain chances
First Alert Forecast: cool, dry thru the work week ahead of increasing rain chances this weekend
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cooler mornings ahead
First Alert Forecast: A few cooler mornings are expected this week