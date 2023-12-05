First Alert Forecast: Frost and near-freezing mornings continue with a stormy weekend ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: We are off to a bit of a chilly start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. There may be a few areas of patchy frost but otherwise we will continue to see cooler weather throughout the morning. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 60s this afternoon with clear, sunny skies. We will see lows drop again overnight back into the 30s.

Wednesday: Cooler mornings will continue as you wake up Wednesday morning with temperatures starting again in the upper 30s. Frost will be possible again but should clear up by mid-morning. Highs won’t be as warm as the days prior with temperatures in the upper 50s. Clear skies will stick around throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Extended forecast: Expect another frosty morning come Thursday with lows near-freezing. You may need set aside extra time to defrost your windshield as this frost will be more widespread compared to other mornings. Temperatures will warm up towards the end of this week and this weekend, but rain chances increase come Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will move in late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There is the potential for storms to become severe but for the time being, that threat looks to be more off to the west. We will continue to keep an eye on this system as we get closer to time.

