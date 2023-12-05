Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: cool, quiet for now ahead of unsettled weather this weekend

(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Bright skies and seasonably warm temperatures are expected all afternoon long. Highs are forecast to reach the middle 60s in most locations under a mainly sunny sky. A dry, cold front is also nearing from the north today, which will knock back temperatures a briefly by mid-week. Overnight, we will quickly cool down to the middle and upper 30s by morning.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are expected to run below average on Wednesday with highs generally in the middle to upper 50s. It will get pretty chilly overnight with clear skies and calm winds in place. Most of us will wake up early Thursday morning with temperatures right around freezing. There will also be the potential of patchy frost.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will quickly see our weather change by the end of the week as temperatures moderate and trend warmer. Afternoon highs heading into the weekend will likely run in the lower to possibly middle 70s ahead of our next weathermaker. An incoming cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers Saturday into Saturday night across the region. While it is still a way out, this system could also feature a strong storm threat. Improving weather conditions will arrive Sunday into early next week as cooler/drier air filters in behind the front.

