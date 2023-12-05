Fire breaks out at Rankin County home

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Fire crews in Rankin County are putting out hot spots at a home that caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started on Bethel Road, just south of Brandon, around 4 a.m. Crews were called back to the house around 11 a.m.

3 on Your Side was on the scene when Robinhood and Shell Road Volunteer Fire Departments first responded to the fire.

The two people inside the home were able to make it out safely. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

