DOJ wants to know if you experienced abuse from Rankin County law enforcement

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Justice is asking you to come forward if you have any information about civil rights violations in Rankin County.

You can contact the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI, email tips.FBI.gov, or call the FBI Jackson Field Office at 1-800-948-5000 if you have any information.

This comes after six former Rankin County Law Enforcement Officers pleaded guilty to brutalizing Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker back in August.

Just last week, told you about a joint investigation between the New York Times and Mississippi Today that found seventeen cases of alleged torture from Rankin County deputies spanning nearly twenty years.

