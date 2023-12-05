Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

DOJ wants to know if you experienced abuse from Rankin County law enforcement

By Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Justice is asking you to come forward if you have any information about civil rights violations in Rankin County.

You can contact the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI, email tips.FBI.gov, or call the FBI Jackson Field Office at 1-800-948-5000 if you have any information.

This comes after six former Rankin County Law Enforcement Officers pleaded guilty to brutalizing Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker back in August.

Just last week, told you about a joint investigation between the New York Times and Mississippi Today that found seventeen cases of alleged torture from Rankin County deputies spanning nearly twenty years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together

Latest News

Ladaishya Craig
Teen arrested for carjacking in Jackson
Judge gives Briarwood One owner 30 days to demolish eyesore, finds other defendants in contempt for inaction
Pearl to target uninsured drivers through initiative that proved controversial in other parts of the state
Chief Wade speaking at a previous press conference.
Open carry restrictions, red light cameras top JPD chief’s legislative wish list