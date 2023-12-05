Authorities searching for missing Copiah County man

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a missing Copiah County man.

George Earl Kelly, 61, is described as a Black man around five feet, five inches tall.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office says Kelly may have traveled to Jackson in a tan-colored Chevrolet Silverado bearing plate number CF10458. He was last seen wearing a tan colored jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Family members say Kelly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact CCSO at (601) 894-3011.

