Authorities searching for missing Copiah County man

George Earl Kelly
George Earl Kelly(Copiah County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a missing Copiah County man.

George Earl Kelly, 61, is described as a Black man around five feet, five inches tall.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office says Kelly may have traveled to Jackson in a tan-colored Chevrolet Silverado bearing plate number CF10458. He was last seen wearing a tan colored jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Family members say Kelly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact CCSO at (601) 894-3011.

