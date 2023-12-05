America’s Best Roofing holding donation drive for Shower Power

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - America’s Best Roofing is holding a donation drive for Shower Power.

They are collecting coats, hats, mittens, socks, and other warm clothing items. Shower Power directors shared the details on Studio 3.

