Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

40-year-old suspect wanted after shooting teen, Gautier Police say

GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for aggravated assault and considered to be armed and dangerous.(Gautier Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are searching for a man who they say shot a 17-year-old boy.

GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for aggravated assault and considered to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2017 Infinity Q50 with a Mississippi blackout tag: 1118888.

According to GPD, officers responded to a reported shooting around 6:22 p.m. Monday at the Magnolia Oaks Apartment complex at 2804 Dubarry Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The injury didn’t appear to be life threatening.

Police say the shooting occurred during a fight between Washington and the teen. GPD says Washington fled the scene after the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have information, please contact the Gautier PD Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Pearl to target uninsured drivers through initiative that proved controversial in other parts of the state
30 dogs recovered from dog fighting bust, Sheriff says
‘Deadly dog fights’: 30 dogs rescued in dog fighting ring bust in Panola County, Sheriff says

Latest News

Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another
Generic police lights
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim
The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while...
Greyhound announces new service to Jackson
The fourth annual “Stuff a Side by Side Toy Drive” made its fourth appearance Saturday, right...
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC
Mud Mafia Eastern Chapter hosts 4th annual toy drive at UMMC