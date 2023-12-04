Lawrence County school cancels class due to plumbing issues, repairs

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Lawrence County school will cancel all classes and activities for Tuesday, December 5.

Kelsey Lambert — Family and Community Engagement Specialist for the Lawrence County School District — says the decision was made because of plumbing issues and repairs at Monticello Elementary School.

All other schools, including Rod Paige Middle School and Lawrence County High School, will be open and operate regularly.

Lambert says updates regarding Monticello Elementary School will be announced as they become available.

