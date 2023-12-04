Hinds Co. lifts burn ban, effective December 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want a bonfire in Hinds County, you can again have one.

On Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to lift the county’s burn ban, which had been in place since November 17.

The ban previously was expected to expire on December 17, according to the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s website.

Several county burn bans remain in place. Bans in Sunflower, Clay, and Calhoun counties are slated to expire this week. Bans in Attala and Union counties will expire on December 18 and December 19 respectively, the Forestry Commission’s website states.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.