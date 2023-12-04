Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Hinds Co. lifts burn ban, effective December 4

A grass fire in Hinds County.
A grass fire in Hinds County.(Mike Evans/WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want a bonfire in Hinds County, you can again have one.

On Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to lift the county’s burn ban, which had been in place since November 17.

The ban previously was expected to expire on December 17, according to the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s website.

Several county burn bans remain in place. Bans in Sunflower, Clay, and Calhoun counties are slated to expire this week. Bans in Attala and Union counties will expire on December 18 and December 19 respectively, the Forestry Commission’s website states.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man kills 4 relatives in knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he’s fatally shot by police
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Hartfield Academy offensive lineman commits to Jackson State
Mississippi man sentenced to 17 years for selling 56 grams of methamphetamine to confidential source

Latest News

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Jackson Residents look for appeal process amid incorrect water bills
Shelley finds herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as the founder and CEO of an...
Gulfport woman named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list
Jackson Residents look for Appeal Process amid incorrect water bills