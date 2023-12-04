Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

A Chilly Work Week
Sunday PM First Alert Forecast
Sunday PM First Alert Forecast
By Todd Adams
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting December with some decent rainfall accumulation, a little over half an inch so far, thanks to a weak cold front. After a couple of dreary, gray days we finally got to see some sunshine. That sun, mixed in with some warmer than normal temperatures, made for a pleasant day across Mississippi. We saw temperatures almost 10 degrees warmer than average. A quiet weather pattern will stick around for much of the week ahead, even with another cold front Monday. It should be a dry front but expect cooler temperatures in its wake as well as gusty northwest winds as it passes through. Frost conditions are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures will rebound by Friday, with our next best chance for rainfall coming Saturday.

Tonight, variable cloudiness with a low in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny Monday afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. Expect a high tomorrow near 62. Monday night’s low will drop to the mid-30s. The seven-day forecast takes us through much of the week rain-free. By the time next weekend arrives, we’re looking at a 60% chance for showers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Sunday PM First Alert Forecast
WLBT Sunday 6p Weather

Most Read

4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
Fire breaks out at building next to fire station in Jackson
A woman has taken her love for dolls and her pride for HBCUs to create a line of dolls. (WFAA,...
Woman creates doll line representing HBCUs
Father speaks out after charges dropped against man accused of murdering his son
Father speaks out after charges dropped against man accused of murdering his son

Latest News

Sunday PM First Alert Forecast
WLBT Sunday 6p Weather
Seasonal weather expected for the start to this week
First Alert Forecast: Foggy start to your Sunday but partly cloudy skies return for this week
Ashley's Sunday Morning Forecast
Dry stretch of weather starts Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances drop and dry weather moves in this week