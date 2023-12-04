First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting December with some decent rainfall accumulation, a little over half an inch so far, thanks to a weak cold front. After a couple of dreary, gray days we finally got to see some sunshine. That sun, mixed in with some warmer than normal temperatures, made for a pleasant day across Mississippi. We saw temperatures almost 10 degrees warmer than average. A quiet weather pattern will stick around for much of the week ahead, even with another cold front Monday. It should be a dry front but expect cooler temperatures in its wake as well as gusty northwest winds as it passes through. Frost conditions are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures will rebound by Friday, with our next best chance for rainfall coming Saturday.

Tonight, variable cloudiness with a low in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny Monday afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. Expect a high tomorrow near 62. Monday night’s low will drop to the mid-30s. The seven-day forecast takes us through much of the week rain-free. By the time next weekend arrives, we’re looking at a 60% chance for showers.

