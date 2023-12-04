First Alert Forecast: A few cooler mornings are expected this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Quiet weather will continue for the start to this week. As you wake up this morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will start to clear out this evening as temperatures begin to fall back down into the low 40s.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday morning dropping into the low 40s overnight. We will see partly sunny skies return by the afternoon with highs back into the low 60s. As we head into Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall back down into the upper 30s.

Extended forecast: The potential for frost will be possible come Wednesday and Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. We will stay dry throughout the week with highs in the low 60s for a majority of the week. As we head into next weekend, showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will move in late Saturday and into Sunday.

