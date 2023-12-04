First Alert Forecast: cool, dry thru the work week ahead of increasing rain chances this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: We are kicking off the first full week of December with seasonable, bright conditions. Temperatures are forecast to top out right around average in the lower to middle 60s under mainly sunny skies. It will get a bit chilly heading into tonight as temperatures fall to the middle and upper 30s by morning.

TUESDAY: Our weather will remain sunny and quiet heading into Tuesday as well. Afternoon highs will peak generally in the middle 60s. A dry, cold front will also be approaching the area tomorrow to knock back temperatures a tad by mid-week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: 50s for highs are likely by Wednesday afternoon in the wake of this front with lows falling well into the 30s by early Thursday morning. There will be the potential for areas of frost during this time with clear skies and calm winds in place. Temperatures are expected to quickly moderate and warm up by the end of the week to the lower 70s ahead of our next weathermaker. An incoming cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night. There could be the potential for some strong storms, but it’s too early for specifics at this time. Improving weather conditions will return behind the front by early next week as drier and cooler air moves in.

