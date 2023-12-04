Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A series of weak cool fronts will cross our area this week resulting in dry weather through Friday and with chilly mornings Tuesday through Thursday.  Temperatures will flirt with freezing Wednesday morning and drop below freezing Thursday morning.  Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.  However, we may flirt with 70 degrees Friday.  The next weather maker will bring a chance of storms Saturday night.  The severity remains in questions and we’ll keep you posted through this week.  Jackson reached 66 degrees for the high temperature Monday afternoon.  Expect clear skies with lows in the upper 30s Tuesday morning, followed by sunshine with highs in the middle and upper 60s again in the afternoon. Average high this time of year is 60 and the average low is 42.  Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

