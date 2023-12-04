Promote Your Business
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman and her parents face capital murder charges for the 2022 death of a Mississippi man.

U.S. Marshals arrested Caitlin Spence on Thursday, Nov. 30, in Pennsylvania for the murder of Kirby Carpenter.

Carpenter was found shot to death on Dec. 2, 2022, at his home in Tippah County.

Spence lived with Carpenter at the time of his death, Tippah County sheriff’s investigator and coroner Chris McCallister said.

Marshals arrested her parents, Jeffrey Spence and Karen Spence, in Virginia.

McCallister said the trio had been considered suspects for a long time. However, a piece of evidence recently came to light that led to their arrests.

