Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured

Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.(Meridian Police Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Detective Chanetta Stevens said Ryan Young, 28, was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, after escaping from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a court hearing in Meridian Nov. 29. The 5-day manhunt crossed three states.

In an extensive manhunt and with the cooperation of several agencies, including the Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, Young was located after fleeing from Louisiana to Texas early Monday morning.

Police said he stole a truck in Mississippi and a car in Louisiana before being cornered in Port Arthur. He was arrested without incident. No one was injured.

Before his escape, Young was serving a 40-year sentence for vehicle and residential burglaries, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all committed in Claiborne County, Miss.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man kills 4 relatives in knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he’s fatally shot by police
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Hartfield Academy offensive lineman commits to Jackson State
Mississippi man sentenced to 17 years for selling 56 grams of methamphetamine to confidential source

Latest News

A grass fire in Hinds County.
Hinds Co. lifts burn ban, effective December 4
Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Jackson Residents look for appeal process amid incorrect water bills
Shelley finds herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as the founder and CEO of an...
Gulfport woman named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list