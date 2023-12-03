Promote Your Business
Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff

New Year’s Six Bowls announced
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: ©2023 Maria Lysaker(Maria Lysaker | Maria Lysaker)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2023 College Football Playoff is set after a full weekend of conference championship games.

In decision that, for the first time ever, leaves out an undefeated power five conference champion, the selection committee went with one-loss Alabama over Florida State.

“I think when looking at, again, that was the decision was Alabama at four,” College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan told ESPN Sunday. “Florida State is a different team than they were the first eleven weeks. Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. but as you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis and the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five.”

The top of the rankings were straight forward for the committee, with Michigan jumping into first and Washington second after winning their respective conferences.

Texas, who has been ranked ahead of Alabama since winning by double digits in Tuscaloosa in week two, is third in the final CFP rankings of the season.

Now, the semifinals are set.

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl while Washington and Texas will compete in the Sugar Bowl.

The remaining New Year’s Six Bowls were also announced Sunday.

BowlTeamTeamDate
Goodyear Cotton Bowl#9 Missouri#7 Ohio StateDec. 29
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl#11 Ole Miss#10 Penn StateDec. 30
Capital One Orange Bowl#6 Georgia#5 Florida StateDec. 30
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl#23 Liberty#8 OregonJan. 1

Full College Football Playoff Rankings

RankingTeamRecord
1Michigan13-0
2Washington13-0
3Texas12-1
4Alabama12-1
5Florida State13-0
6Georgia12-1
7Ohio State11-1
8Oregon11-2
9Missouri6-2
10Penn State7-2
11Ole Miss6-2
12Oklahoma10-2
13LSU9-3
14Arizona9-3
15Louisville10-3
16Notre Dame9-3
17Iowa10-3
18NC State9-3
19Oregon State8-4
20Oklahoma State9-4
21Tennessee8-4
22Clemson8-4
23Liberty13-0
24SMU11-2
25Kansas State8-4

