Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

HPD issues arrest warrant for 3rd person believed connected to Nov. 26 deadly shooting

Hattiesburg police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with...
Hattiesburg police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with a deadly shooting at Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Saturday that they have issued a warrant for a third person believed to be involved in a Nov. 26 deadly shooting at Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg.

Raytrell Alonzo Jones, 20, of Hattiesburg is wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, HPD said.

Two other suspects who had been charged in connection with a deadly shooting made their initial appearances in Forrest County Justice Court after being arrested Wednesday

Mya Everett, 21, and Nikel Hammond, 21, were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Judge Wes Curry set the suspects’ bonds at $280,000 each, $30,000 for conspiracy and $250,000 for attempted armed robbery. He ordered the suspects to make no contact with the victim of the attempted robbery.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a man was shot and killed Sunday at the Midtown Hattiesburg apartment complex. The Forrest County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Brystin Varnado.

Friday, while reading the charges listed for Hammond in court, it was mentioned that two other individuals be involved in the incident that Hattiesburg police also may have an active warrant for.

If anyone has information on Jones’ whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,”...
3-month-old killed by family’s ‘pet wolf,’ coroner says
4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Another Jackson family retains Ben Crump after homicide victim buried without their knowledge
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to enticing a minor into sex
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to sex with 16-year-old
Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with...
3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen

Latest News

4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Fire breaks out at building next to fire station in Jackson
Man arrested after shooting 9-year-old, police say
Man arrested after shooting 9-year-old girl, police say
The Mississippi House of Representatives will have a new leader in 2024. Republican House...
Rep. Jason White discusses plans for new role as Speaker of the House