Hartfield Academy offensive lineman commits to Jackson State

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach TC Taylor and Jackson State football earned a big-time commitment from a state championship-winning offensive lineman.

Sunday afternoon, Hartfield Academy offensive lineman Antonio Ross Jr. announced that he will be continuing his football career as a member of Thee Tigers.

Ross Jr. was a key member of a Hartfield Hawks team that went undefeated in the 2023 season and won the school’s first-ever state championship in the MAIS 6A State Championship victory against MRA.

Antonio Ross Jr. lines up against the 2022 MAIS 6A State Champions Jackson Prep
Antonio Ross Jr. lines up against the 2022 MAIS 6A State Champions Jackson Prep(Garrett Busby)

The three-star athlete received offers from Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State and had visits with Southern Miss, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma.

Ross is a member of the 2024 recruiting class and will join JSU next season.

