Hartfield Academy offensive lineman commits to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach TC Taylor and Jackson State football earned a big-time commitment from a state championship-winning offensive lineman.

Sunday afternoon, Hartfield Academy offensive lineman Antonio Ross Jr. announced that he will be continuing his football career as a member of Thee Tigers.

Ross Jr. was a key member of a Hartfield Hawks team that went undefeated in the 2023 season and won the school’s first-ever state championship in the MAIS 6A State Championship victory against MRA.

Antonio Ross Jr. lines up against the 2022 MAIS 6A State Champions Jackson Prep (Garrett Busby)

The three-star athlete received offers from Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State and had visits with Southern Miss, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma.

Ross is a member of the 2024 recruiting class and will join JSU next season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.