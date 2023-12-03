Hartfield Academy offensive lineman commits to Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach TC Taylor and Jackson State football earned a big-time commitment from a state championship-winning offensive lineman.
Sunday afternoon, Hartfield Academy offensive lineman Antonio Ross Jr. announced that he will be continuing his football career as a member of Thee Tigers.
After a Outstanding Official Visit with Jackson State University. I want to proudly announce JSU my new home‼️🐅 @gojsutigersfb @CoachTaylor010 @CoachB_Abraham @Coach_JO_ @Coach_O @qbill_8 @mauricejharris @CoachGraham50 @TigerTalk1400 @KC1400mg @warren_rowan @MinistryIron pic.twitter.com/mrxjOXU6Po— Antonio Ross Jr (@Antonio_Ross_Jr) December 3, 2023
Ross Jr. was a key member of a Hartfield Hawks team that went undefeated in the 2023 season and won the school’s first-ever state championship in the MAIS 6A State Championship victory against MRA.
The three-star athlete received offers from Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State and had visits with Southern Miss, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma.
Ross is a member of the 2024 recruiting class and will join JSU next season.
