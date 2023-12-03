First Alert Forecast: Rain chances drop and dry weather moves in this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: A few isolated showers will continue this evening, however most of us will stay dry through the rest of the overnight hours. Temperatures will cool off slightly into the mid 50s as a cold front continues moving off to the south.

Sunday: Sunday: Any rain that lasts overnight will be gone by the time you wake up Sunday morning. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 50s. Sunshine will return by Sunday afternoon with a few passing clouds and highs in the mid 60s. We will stay dry for the rest of the night and temperatures will fall back down into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Extended forecast: Next week will be quiet as a high-pressure system will set up shop again, leaving us without the potential for rain. It will be pretty seasonal with temperatures in the low to mid 60s throughout the week. Overnight lows will also be near average in the low 40s and upper 30s. However, we may see the potential for frost by the middle of the week as lows drop to the mid 30s. Our next chance of rain may return by next weekend but before then, expect a mixture of sun and clouds.

