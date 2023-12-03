First Alert Forecast: Foggy start to your Sunday but partly cloudy skies return for this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A few areas will see patchy fog throughout the morning, reducing visibility as you step out the door today. Therefore, please stay safe as you head out the door this morning. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day and some sunshine will make a return. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon. Tonight, you can expect a few clouds to stick around and temperatures to fall back down into the upper 40s.

Monday: This week will be off to a good start with partly sunny skies and temperatures near normal with highs in the low 60s. Rain chances will remain absent from the forecast and another weak cold front will move through, dropping morning temperatures into the upper 30s.

Extended forecast: This dry spell will continue throughout the week as highs will continue to be in the low to mid 60s. A second cold front will move through late this week, dropping morning temperatures back into the upper 30s and allowing for the potential for frost. Rain won’t return until the end of next weekend, but until then we will see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the majority of the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.