Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
Fire breaks out at building next to fire station in Jackson
A woman has taken her love for dolls and her pride for HBCUs to create a line of dolls. (WFAA,...
Woman creates doll line representing HBCUs
Father speaks out after charges dropped against man accused of murdering his son
Father speaks out after charges dropped against man accused of murdering his son

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
The Pentagon says a US warship and multiple commercial ships have come under attack in the Red Sea
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments