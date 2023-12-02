Third-party manager says city should ‘look hard’ at creating water authority

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man tasked with stabilizing Jackson’s water system says leaders should “look hard” at creating an authority to govern it once he leaves.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin recently sat down with WLBT, where he reflected on his first year as ITPM, and shared his thoughts on who should be in charge of Jackson’s water and sewer systems once the stipulated order ends.

He says having an independent authority in place could take politics out of running the utilities, which would benefit residents in the long run.

“You’re trying to put infrastructure in the ground that needs to last 50 to 100 years. You can’t make the investments by looking at your current constituents. You need to look at their children. And that just doesn’t fit politics,” he said.

“You don’t get re-elected because you make an investment that’s going to pay off in 80 years.”

Henifin was appointed third-party manager in 2022 as part of a federal court order taking over Jackson’s water system.

The order gives Henifin sweeping authority to bring the system into compliance with federal law, including the ability to enter into new contracts on behalf of the city, end existing city contracts, and raise rates to cover operation and maintenance costs.

Henifin only answers to U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate, meaning he is somewhat insulated from the political fallout an elected leader could face for making unpopular decisions.

“It was set up to allow us to focus purely on water and let the noise kind of go,” he said. “[Judge Wingate’s] very active, and very much caring for the city of Jackson, the people of Jackson, and he wants to see this fixed.”

Efforts to create a utility authority in the past have been met with resistance.

Years ago, Jackson fought efforts to create a regional sewer entity, prompting the West Rankin Utility Authority to build its own wastewater treatment plant.

And earlier this year, both Henifin and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba denounced a bill introduced by lawmakers to place the city’s water, sewer, and stormwater systems under a nine-member appointed board.

“It’s plantation politics. Every time there is mention of the city of Jackson, there is some parental force that they believe is supposed to be some overseer of the city,” Lumumba said at the time. “It is absurd. It is racist. It is all of those things.”

Henifin called the bill a “pure grab for money,” due to provisions that would give the authority control of the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds allocated to repair the city’s water system.

More than $800 million in federal dollars were allocated to the city earlier this year. Of that, $600 million must be used to bring the water system into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Exactly how long the third-party manager will be in place is unclear. JXN Water’s website states Henifin will be in Jackson as long as Judge Wingate deems it necessary.

Meanwhile, a federal court order handed down this year places Henifin over the city’s sewer system for at least four years while a new consent decree is hammered out.

Regardless of how long Henifin is here, he believes talks about the future of the city’s water and sewer should get underway sooner rather than later, and that the community should be involved in the process.

“We know that’s on the agenda for something we need to start working on,” he said. “Obviously, going back to the city is a possibility, some sort of authority, a municipal authority or regional authority, something else... I don’t think anything’s off the table at this point.”

