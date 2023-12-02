Promote Your Business
Justin Hunter stepping down as Pearl football coach

Hunter became head coach of the Pirates in 2020, and spent six seasons as an assistant before that
Justin Hunter became head football coach at Pearl in 2020
Justin Hunter became head football coach at Pearl in 2020(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl head football coach Justin Hunter is stepping down from his position, he announced Friday.

Hunter became the head coach of the Pirates in 2020, after spending six seasons as an assistant coach under John Perry. Hunter led the Pirates to a 21-26 record in four season, including 8-4 in 2023.

