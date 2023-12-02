Justin Hunter stepping down as Pearl football coach

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl head football coach Justin Hunter is stepping down from his position, he announced Friday.

Hunter became the head coach of the Pirates in 2020, after spending six seasons as an assistant coach under John Perry. Hunter led the Pirates to a 21-26 record in four season, including 8-4 in 2023.

