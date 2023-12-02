Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and early Saturday morning with lows in the 60s.  The severe threat is minimal.  Highs will stay in the 60s Saturday with lingering showers.  Sunday will be sunnier with highs in the upper 60s.  The average high is 63 and the average low is 41 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 4:55pm.  Next week will be drier and cooler with sunshine, expect highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.  Our next best chance for rain after tonight will be likely toward the end of next week or next weekend.

First Alert Forecast: