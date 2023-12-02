Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances continue Saturday but drier weather is ahead

Rain chances drop next week
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A chance for rain will linger throughout your Saturday however there may lull by Saturday afternoon. As you wake up this morning, temperatures will be in the low 60s, which is warmer than we should be for the month of December. Highs will be back into the low 70s by this afternoon and scattered showers will return later tonight. As a cold front moves through, some of these showers will continue overnight and into early Sunday morning.

Sunday: Any rain that lasts overnight will be gone by the time you wake up Sunday morning. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 50s. Sunshine will return by Sunday afternoon with a few passing clouds and highs in the mid 60s. We will stay dry for the rest of the night and temperatures will fall back down into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Extended forecast: Next week will be quiet as a high-pressure system will set up shop again, leaving us without the potential for rain. It will be pretty seasonal with temperatures in the low to mid 60s throughout the week. Overnight lows will also be near average in the low 40s and upper 30s. However, we may see the potential for frost by the middle of the week as lows drop to near-freezing temperatures. Our next chance of rain may return by next weekend but before then, expect a mixture of sun and clouds.

