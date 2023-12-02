Father speaks out after charges dropped against man accused of murdering his son

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A father speaks out after charges against the man suspected of killing his son were dropped Monday.

His son, 36-year-old Phillip Dunn, was murdered three years ago in Yazoo County and left behind two children.

Dunn left behind two children after his death. Prentice Dunn, Phillip’s father, believed for the last three years since Phillip was murdered that justice would be served.

Now, the Dunn family will have to wait even longer.

“Then we got the call to meet the detective in Yazoo City that he needed to talk to us and that’s when he told me that my son had been killed,” Prentice said.

There were originally two suspects in the case: Tommy White and Marcus Journigan.

White was arrested just six days after the missing person’s report for Dunn came in while Journigan was found dead on the railroad tracks of Ford Avenue in Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds.

Since White’s arrest, Prentice has just wanted to see justice brought for his son.

But charges against White were dropped on November 27 by Special Prosecutor Trey Walker.

“I’ve got two grandsons without their daddy. And then he gets he gets to walk scot-free,” Prentice said. “No punishment whatsoever.”

One thing that doesn’t sit right with Prentice, nor the detective leading the case, Terry Gann, is that the eye witness in the case claimed to have concrete evidence. But, she backed out of testifying and when she was subpoenaed to show up to court, nobody could find her.

“I said, ‘Okay, Mr. Walker, but you told me a while back... you remember I asked you what we could do if the witness didn’t show up,’” Prentice said. “I said, ‘You told me that she gave you a very, very strong statement. So, you know what’s wrong now?’ And he wouldn’t say anything else. So, I don’t understand why he can’t use a strong statement now that she gave him.”

Now, unless any new physical evidence is brought forward, Prentice says he’s been told there won’t be another case.

“Trey Walker told me, without an eyewitness, we don’t have a case.”

Detective Gann tells 3 On Your Side he is pushing for a re-indictment of White

