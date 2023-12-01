When Rosa Parks visited Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rosa Parks Day is December 1.

It’s the anniversary of when she refused to give up her bus seat in Alabama.

In our look back in time in Mississippi History, Studio 3 takes a look at when Parks visited Jackson in 1996.

