Velma Jackson’s dream season ends in defeat in MHSAA 1A State Championship

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Falcons were in the state championship game for the first time here on Thursday night and this game had no shortage of offense.

It was a back-and-forth game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, but in a pivotal moment, the Biggersville defense made a huge third down stop while down two points.

Then a botched snap put the Lions in an excellent field position, and they took advantage of it, scoring the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left on the clock. Biggersville went on to win a high-scoring affair 53-49.

“We fought but we just didn’t make certain plays down the stretch that I think kind of led to us not being successful tonight. But again, Biggersville, my hat goes off to them. They’re a heck of a team,” head coach of Velma Jackson Quentin Euell said.

The loss ends the most successful season in Velma Jackson’s history, being undefeated until the very last game, and Coach Euell wants his players to be proud of what they accomplished this year

“Like I was telling them you have nothing to hold your head down about way to a very, very good season,” Euell said. “Yes, we didn’t finish fulfilling our goal. Our goal was to win to the state championship, but we’re here and we got here.”

And with the end of the season comes the end of the careers for the senior class, who were understandably upset after the game.

Senior running back Gavin Griffin expects the excellence to continue in Camden, who rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns in the biggest game of his life.

“Some people might never play football again after high school so all of them are just feeling some type of way about how far we made it which is fell short. But trust me Velma Jackson will be back,” Griffin said.

This game ends the season for metro-area teams.

