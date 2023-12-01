UPDATE: HPD: Active arrest warrant issued for 3rd person connected to Heritage Apartments shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Friday night that they have an active arrest warrant for a third person connected to a deadly shooting Sunday at Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg.

HPD said it has secured a warrant for Raytrell Alonzo Jones, 20, in connection with the deadly incident at the Midtown apartment complex.

Hattiesburg police said they have secured an arrest warrant for a 3rd person in connection with a deadly shooting at Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Two other suspects who had been charged in connection with a deadly shooting made their initial appearances in Forrest County Justice Court after being arrested Wednesday

Mya Everett, 21, and Nikel Hammond, 21, were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Judge Wes Curry set the suspects’ bonds at $280,000 each, $30,000 for conspiracy and $250,000 for attempted armed robbery. He ordered the suspects to make no contact with the victim of the attempted robbery.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a man was shot and killed Sunday at the Midtown Hattiesburg apartment complex. The Forrest County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Brystin Varnado.

Friday, while reading the charges listed for Hammond in court, it was mentioned that two other individuals be involved in the incident that Hattiesburg police also may have an active warrant for .

WDAM reached out to HPD for more details on the investigation and what led up to the shooting but a spokesperson said no new information was available for release.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.