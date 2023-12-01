Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Tiny living robots made from human cells surprise scientists

Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.
Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.(Source: Gizem Gumuskaya/Tufts University/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Future treatment of serious health conditions may soon involve tiny living robots that are created from human cells.

They’re called anthrobots. A team of scientists created them using human cells from the trachea.

Part of the reason why they used those cells is because they are covered with cilia, or tiny, hair-like projections.

The scientists said the cells grew into clumps in a lab dish and used the cilia to move around.

Those cell clumps were then tested to see if they could move over damaged human neurons, and to researchers’ surprise, the anthrobots encouraged growth to the damaged region of the neurons.

The scientists said the experiments are at an early stage, but they said they hope that one day the anthrobots will be able to help heal wounds or damaged tissue.

The research is from Tufts University and Harvard University and was published Thursday in the journal Advanced Science.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This April 10, 2018 photograph, shows the Rankin County Detention Center and Sheriff's Office...
How a ‘Goon Squad’ of Deputies Got Away With Years of Brutality
Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case
James Hawkins
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to enticing a minor into sex
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to sex with 16-year-old

Latest News

An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
Dina from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is the featured canine for the 2024...
TSA honors adorable hard-working dogs in this year’s free downloadable calendar
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the...
New US rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast