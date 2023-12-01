Things To Know Friday, December 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson State’s new president discusses priorities for university

Jackson State University’s 13th president, Dr. Marcus Thompson, was officially introduced Thursday afternoon. Prioritizing accountability, on-campus safety, and the safety of all students at JSU are a few points that President Thompson says his introductory plan entails. But whether those goals are related to the recent on-campus killing of Jaylen Burns remains unanswered. “I want to say our students are my priority. I’ll say that again. Our students are my priority,” he said. “We’ve already committed to adding more cameras across campus. That is a priority of mine. And that’s why we’ve met literally every day this week about safety issues.”

2. How a ‘Goon Squad’ of Deputies Got Away With Years of Brutality

This April 10, 2018 photograph, shows the Rankin County Detention Center and Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

For nearly two decades, a loose band of sheriff’s deputies roamed impoverished neighborhoods across a central Mississippi county, meeting out their own version of justice. Narcotics detectives and patrol officers, some whom called themselves the Goon Squad, barged into homes in the middle of the night, accusing people inside of dealing drugs. Then they handcuffed or held them at gunpoint and tortured them into confessing or providing information, according to dozens of people who say they endured or witnessed the assaults. They described the violence that sometimes went on for hours and seemed intended to strike terror into the deputies’ targets.

3. Rankin Co. sheriff, supervisors refuse to comment on NYT article accusing more deputies of torture

A Rankin County Sheriff's Deputy badge logo is displayed on one of their vehicles in Brandon, Miss., Friday, March 3, 2023. (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Following a scathing investigation that uncovered even more reports of torture and abuse from Rankin County deputies over the last two decades, the sheriff of the department and board of supervisors that oversees that agency’s budget are instead choosing to remain silent about those reports. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and the board attorney for the county decided to provide statements surrounding their reaction to what Bailey called “inappropriate conduct from an isolated group of deputies” in January, when five of his deputies and a Richland police officer abused and tortured two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker.

