Stormy Nights Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
Watching warm weather today and storms tonight.
Watching warm weather today and storms tonight.(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rainy and windy conditions early on for our Friday, but this will all diminish as we get into the later parts of the morning. Mostly dry this afternoon with peaks of sunshine here and there and highs in the low to mid 70s. Get ready for more rain and storms tonight!

Overnight we will see another wave move in from this same system, bringing heavier rain and better chances for thunderstorms. This will start late tonight and stick around through early Saturday morning. Things will be mostly dry again by about 8 AM Saturday, but a final round of rain will come through Saturday evening (mostly impacting southeast MS). Temperatures will still be above average for this time of year though, in the upper 60s for our highs.

By Sunday widespread sunshine will start to return and highs will be closer to average for this time of year. With the front having moved through, we will be dry, sunny, and seasonable through the majority of the next work week.

