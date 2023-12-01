JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Known for her love of all things vegan, her humor, and inspirational messages, social media influencer Tabitha Brown is coming to Jackson.

The Mississippi Book Festival blasted a media alert Friday announcing the news.

“It’s a Tab Time Birthday celebration, and you’re invited!! Join #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author Tabitha Brown as she celebrates her fourth book: I DID A NEW THING!”

Tabitha Brown has over 5 million followers on TikTok and over 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

She will be at the Jackson Convention Complex on February 5 at 7 p.m.

Social media influencer Tabitha Brown is coming to Jackson (Mississippi Book Festival)

