Social media influencer Tabitha Brown is coming to Jackson

She will be at the Jackson Convention Complex on February 5 at 7 p.m.
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Known for her love of all things vegan, her humor, and inspirational messages, social media influencer Tabitha Brown is coming to Jackson.

The Mississippi Book Festival blasted a media alert Friday announcing the news.

“It’s a Tab Time Birthday celebration, and you’re invited!! Join #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author Tabitha Brown as she celebrates her fourth book: I DID A NEW THING!”

Tabitha Brown has over 5 million followers on TikTok and over 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

She will be at the Jackson Convention Complex on February 5 at 7 p.m.

