Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman surprised guests Thursday night with an appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club in downtown Biloxi.

Freeman spoke on stage, thanking the crowd for their support- and cracking a few jokes.

“Those of us at Ground Zero are so happy to see you all here enjoying yourselves... Ok, so, here’s what’s gonna happen. We’re gonna keep doing this until you all stop coming. If you ever stop coming, I’m going to track you all down and have you shot. It’s as simple as that,” Freeman said, laughing.

“For real, thank you so much for being here. Thank you so much. We are all so thrilled to have you. So glad you like us. Keep it up,” Freeman said, ending his announcement.

As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less special.

Patti Crosby was one of the guests in the crowd, who was shocked and elated to see the icon in the flesh.

“Seeing Morgan Freeman walk out and speak to us and wish us well and happy holidays was a gift in itself,” Crosby told WLOX. “Truly memorable. He is a national treasure, and Mississippi claims him as an icon for our state!”

Freeman most recently visited Ground Zero in October 2022, where he surprised an unsuspecting crowd. The club purposely didn’t promote his appearance, so Freeman could experience the vibe of the club on a typical weekday night.

Manager of Ground Zero Blues Club Daniel Givens says Freeman’s appearances at the club are always something special.

“We are always excited when Morgan come come to the venue because he and Bill Luckett were the inspiration for preserving the blues, which is the cornerstone of all genres of music,” Givens said. “Morgan was excited and the crowd was excited. It’s always a special night... Great way to kick off all of our private Christmas parties and holiday season!”

Wanting to catch Freeman on his next blues club visit? You might just have to frequent the establishment.

“We never know when he’s coming because of his busy schedule,” Givens said. “But he always makes time for us.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.