Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi man sentenced to 17 years for selling 56 grams of methamphetamine to confidential source

(WGEM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced a Mississippi man to 17 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 56 grams of methamphetamine.

The sentencing of Calvin Deshun Vaughn, 48, took place in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport on November 30.

Court records show that in 2015, an investigation began into a large-scale drug trafficking organization located mainly in Picayune, Mississippi.

In 2019, investigators identified Vaughn as being a part of the conspiracy.

Federal agents then used a confidential source to begin purchasing methamphetamine from Vaughn.

On January 30, 2019, the investigation paid dividends after the source purchased 56 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine from Vaughn in Carriere, Mississippi.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose prosecuted it.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This April 10, 2018 photograph, shows the Rankin County Detention Center and Sheriff's Office...
How a ‘Goon Squad’ of Deputies Got Away With Years of Brutality
James Hawkins
Bond denied for Ocean Springs teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with student
Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to enticing a minor into sex
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to sex with 16-year-old
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

Latest News

Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with...
3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen
American Medical Response logo
Jackson asks judge to reconsider ruling in ambulance case; could sue county
As co-owner of the club, it isn’t Freeman’s first visit. But that doesn’t make it any less...
Morgan Freeman surprises guests with appearance at Ground Zero Blues Club
She will be at the Jackson Convention Complex on February 5 at 7 p.m.
Social media influencer Tabitha Brown is coming to Jackson