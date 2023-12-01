Mississippi man sentenced to 17 years for selling 56 grams of methamphetamine to confidential source

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced a Mississippi man to 17 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 56 grams of methamphetamine.

The sentencing of Calvin Deshun Vaughn, 48, took place in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport on November 30.

Court records show that in 2015, an investigation began into a large-scale drug trafficking organization located mainly in Picayune, Mississippi.

In 2019, investigators identified Vaughn as being a part of the conspiracy.

Federal agents then used a confidential source to begin purchasing methamphetamine from Vaughn.

On January 30, 2019, the investigation paid dividends after the source purchased 56 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine from Vaughn in Carriere, Mississippi.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose prosecuted it.

