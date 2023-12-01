Promote Your Business
Man wanted after allegedly stealing multiple cars

Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23
Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles that were left running unattended.

Matthew “Cole” Nester, 23, of Lake, Mississippi, is said to have an extensive criminal history and could be traveling on foot, according to Central MS Crime Stoppers.

Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23
Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23

He is accused of having stolen the unattended vehicles at gas stations.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nester, please call Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip by using your mobile device or computer. Click here for that option.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

