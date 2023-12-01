Promote Your Business
Man arrested in Brandon after allegedly stealing multiple cars

Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23
Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23(Brandon Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department arrested a man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles that were left running unattended.

Matthew “Cole” Nester, 23, of Lake, Mississippi, who is said to have an extensive criminal history, was arrested around 9 a.m. at a home in Brandon Friday morning.

He was accused of having stolen unattended vehicles at gas stations and was wanted by Central MS Crime Stoppers Thursday.

Nester was taken to a jail in Rankin County.

