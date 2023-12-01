Local churches hold nightly services for homeless community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A church outreach program is providing hot meals, clothing, and worship services to the community.

New Beginnings Church and the Christian Worship Center have partnered to hold services weekly at the Lighthouse Park in Biloxi. People seeking extra supplies such as food or coats are welcome to pick out what they need and stay for church.

The organizations says they’ve been meeting with people in the area for years.

“We have regulars here, they’re family. We come on Sundays. We send a 15-passenger van on Sundays that will meet them right here and shuttle them to our church in Ocean Springs. They’re trying to get out into the community because we are told in the Bible to go,” said Daniel Thurber, Pastor of New Beginnings Church in Ocean Springs.

Worship services will continue on Thursdays 6:30 p.m at Lighthouse Park.

