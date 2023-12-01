Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home

Firefighters rescued a frightened kitten stranded on the median wall of Interstate 285.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A scared kitten was saved from its dangerous perch along Interstate 285 this week and has a new home thanks to a DeKalb County Fire Rescue crew.

Capt. Almedin Kulo and crew members Joshua Andrews, Jesse Cole and Stephen Krick were responding to hazmat calls Monday when they spotted the small white kitten shivering on the median wall of the busy highway.

They decided to stop and pull the frightened feline to safety.

The kitten has since been adopted by the mother of Tyson Lewis, a DeKalb senior firefighter, who’d recently lost her cat.

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to...
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This April 10, 2018 photograph, shows the Rankin County Detention Center and Sheriff's Office...
How a ‘Goon Squad’ of Deputies Got Away With Years of Brutality
James Hawkins
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to enticing a minor into sex
Former Jasper County businessman pleads guilty to sex with 16-year-old
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
Shots fired at McDonald’s on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
Tim Burton says production has wrapped on ‘Beetlejuice 2′
LNL: Former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has died; George Santos is expelled from Congress
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says